Thank you from Bluffton American Legion Post 205

Bluffton American Legion, Dennis Becker Post 205 hosted the Third Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Bluffton Police Department headquarters at Buckwalter Place.
The Post would like to extend thanks and appreciation to the Bluffton Police Department, the Bluffton Township Fire District, Bluffton High School JROTC, Boy Scout Troop 241, the Rev. Dr. Jon Black and the Amazing Grace Bagpipers.
Guest speaker Larry Toomer, Mayor Lisa Sulka, state Rep. Weston Newton and Samuel Winn, who played his rendition of Taps, rounded out the program.
Art Ranta
American Legion
Bluffton
Comments