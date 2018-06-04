Thank you: Wexford Plantation Charitable Foundation

Bluffton Self Help would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Wexford Plantation Charitable Foundation for grant funding in support of our emergency financial assistance program. These funds will be used to help our vulnerable neighbors in need when faced with an un-budgeted expense or financial hardship.
Thank you for recognizing the critical needs of many Bluffton residents who are employed on Hilton Head Island. With your support, Bluffton neighbors can rest easier without the threat of eviction or loss of utilities in dire situations.
Thank you to the kind and generous residents of Wexford for supporting the missions of Bluffton Self Help and so many outstanding local charities. We are so appreciative of your support and dedication to our community!
Julie Jones
Assistant Director
Bluffton Self Help
Bluffton
