Thank you: Mail carriers

I want to extend a special thank-you to the U.S. Postal Carriers of Beaufort County. Our postal carriers are often maligned and second-guessed as to how prompt our “snail mail” is delivered.
On Saturday, May 12, these men and women went way out of their way to assist with the retrieval of food items that many of you left by your mailboxes.
It was the 26th Annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive. These men and women not only delivered your mail on that day, but got out of their cars, vans and trucks and picked up over 80,000 pounds of non-perishable food items. That is over 45 tons.
I suggest that the next time you see your mail carrier, say: “Thank you.”
I know I will.
Marc M. Feinberg
Bluffton
