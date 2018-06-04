Thank you: Fast, caring response to illness on golf course

On Monday, May 6, four of us played the Robert Trent Jones golf course at Palmetto Dunes. On hole 6 one of us fell ill. The response was immediate and caring.
A course official, Paul, was there immediately. The threesome behind us included an emergency room doctor who rushed to help. The course manager, Terry Davis, came on scene and did many kind and good things, followed by the EMTs.
We wish to thank all of these wonderful people as well as everybody at Hilton Head Hospital. The patient was released the same day, but missed playing this great course.
Jack Keady
Los Angeles, Calif.
