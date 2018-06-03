Want to cure income inequality? Write a check

I found your May 26 op-ed, “College can’t cure income inequality,” interesting since the writers are a senior economist and an economist at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research. I did some checking and found that regular economists at the institute make just over $141,000 a year. Senior economists would make more.
An annual salary of $141,000 for 20 years is more than twice the lifetime average income a person with a college education from a low-income background would make.
My only conclusion is that the writers must come from privileged families, or perhaps they graduated from elite schools. I’m glad that they want their earnings to be redistributed in the future, to an unknown source, so their guilt can be relieved.
However, it would be better if they just took a quarter of the earnings out now and donated it to whatever the unknown source is, so their goal of righting income inequality can be a reality sooner.
Joyce Welpott
Moss Creek
