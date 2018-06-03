Bluffton, Beaufort County could help beautify medians

In 2016, the Southern Beaufort County Beautification Board was told by County Attorney Allison Coppage that Tanger Outlet owners would forfeit more than $350,000 held in county escrow for landscaping the U.S. 278 median in front of its outlet mall, meaning the county could use the funds to landscape the medians.
In addition, the board requested the town of Bluffton contribute funding for landscaping to beautify the Bluffton medians, but the Bluffton mayor said it did not have any money and could not afford to pay for any landscaping.
County Council believes the owners of businesses and residents in Bluffton should pay to landscape their medians, even though millions were appropriated to landscape the new Boundary Street widening because Beaufortonians think landscaping is critical to attracting tourists.
The grass and trash are already an eyesore in Bluffton and I assume it will get worse when the grass is cut with the trash in it.
I hope the town of Bluffton will reconsider the importance of beautifying medians for its residents, and we need to know when the county is going to spend the money from Tanger for Tanger landscaping?
So far, Belfair and Rose Hill have paid for all the new U.S. 278 median landscaping. Do other residents think the town and/or county should pay for the last nine miles to be landscaped this summer, as I do?
Cynthia Bensch
Bluffton
