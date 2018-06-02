This vision would ruin Hilton Head

This letter if for the members of the think tank who worked on the future of Hilton Head Island and wanted to “Reinvent” our island. Why do they want to reinvent the vision of Charles Fraser?
That vision is what drew most of us to the island to retire. But in the think tank, I was told that the age 60-plus residents of our island did not have a vote because they would be “phasing out” (i.e. dying) anyway. They ignored our opinion and moved full speed ahead with theirs.
If you are able to successfully get your vision, you will be increasing the population, bringing more tourists to the island, and ruining the nice, gated communities we live in.
Many of you said you want a community feeling for our island, adding downtown-like locations where people can live, work and play.
That sounds nice. Many of us already have that community feeling. It is in our gated communities and clubs. We retired here because of these communities, but you want to take that away by opening our gates and re-purposing our golf courses.
So, what do I say to these members of the think tank? Be careful what you wish for. You may not think the age 60-plus residents’ opinions matter, but the problem is you will eventually be in that 60-plus age group and guess what? You will want what we have now. But, you will have to move elsewhere to get it.
Linda Stauffer
Hilton Head Island
