Memorial Day in Beaufort a chance to honor all

I attended the Memorial Day ceremony at Battery Creek High School in Beaufort.
Now known as Memorial Day, it was previously known as Decoration Day. Originally, it was a day dedicated by Civil War Union veterans to honor deceased soldiers by decorating the graves of their fallen comrades. It was primarily an African-American holiday.
However, today Memorial Day is a day to honor all soldiers who have given their lives to protect the American flag. Yes, African-Americans have been treated in the most inhumane way in the past and at times in today’s world.
Today, can we please remember to recognize the many soldiers that have given their lives for America? Many are not even Americans. Many are Americans-just Americans. We are all Americans — and Americans of many backgrounds, religions, skin colors, etc. And many have given their lives for the flag of our United States of America.
Let’s remember to honor all those who have given their lives for this great country. And to thank those who have served and those who continue to serve this great nation of ours.
Anne McKillips
Atlanta
