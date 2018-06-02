America the beautiful on a Sea Pines street

This past Friday morning I looked out my window and saw an American flag at my mailbox. I looked across the street and saw two more.
Later that day, I drove the entire length of Club Course Drive in Sea Pines and observed that every single mailbox had an American flag, almost 200 of them.
That night, I learned who was responsible for doing this. The next day I confirmed with two neighbors who had done this wonderful thing to honor those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom we have.
On behalf of all those who live on Club Course Drive, I say thank you very much to Sandy Roberts.
Helmuth Wilden
Hilton Head Island
