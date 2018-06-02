Lowcountry drivers, junk mail and other maladies

As I advance in age — having entered decade No. 8 — I find there are and more and more elements of life here that frustrate the daylights out of me.
Recognizing there is almost nothing I can do about it, I thought putting it in writing might help to soothe my frustrations.
Item 1: The drivers of Beaufort County who speed, swerve from lane to lane, tailgate and run red lights.
Item 2: Constant robo telephone calls.
Item 3: Piles of junk mail each day.
Item 4: Computer spam.
Item 5: The ambulance-chasing lawyers who advertise constantly on TV — the Heavy Hitter, For the People, One Call that’s All — who make pain and suffering sound like a lottery win.
Item 6: Timeshare companies that sell points, which are often difficult to use but expire at year’s end.
Item 7: Prescription advertising on TV. Shouldn’t your doctor tell you what you need rather than the other way around?
Item 8: Cable services that raise rates each year.
Item 9: Endless mail requests from charities you never heard of.
And then don’t forget no-see-ums, which actually is the only item on my list particular to life here. The other are those suffered by people almost everywhere.
On the positive side is the fact that we live in what I believe is one of the best communities in the country. So it all balances out well on the positive.
Now I feel better. It worked.
Richard Boyd
Hilton Head Island
