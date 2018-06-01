Father Mike stands courageous in his Hilton Head Catholic school decision

I was appalled by the overly-sensational front-page headline in last Sunday’s Packet concerning Father Mike, pastor of St. Francis By the Sea Catholic Church, and his bold, courageous decision not to allow the children of a married gay couple to attend St. Francis Catholic School.
He was aware of the potential negative blowback following that decision, but stood firm in adherence to his vows to uphold church beliefs. His decision was not anti-gay but simply that marriage of people of the same sex is not biblical and cannot be accepted.
Parishioners failing to support his decision are overly politically-correct and spineless individuals and good Catholics in name only. Rather than being spoon-fed biblical truth from the pulpit on Sundays, they should study it on their own, a weakness among Catholics that I, as a former Catholic, am all too aware of.
I admire Father Mike and decry the shameless lack of strong Diocesan support.
Dr. Gary Stough
Hilton Head Island
