What was Beaufort County thinking?

Congratulations to the Town of Hilton Head Island for hiring Josh Gruber, assistant Beaufort County administrator and interim administrator.
But shame on Beaufort County Council for conducting expensive, lengthy interviews to replace Gary Kubic with no results yet. Josh Gruber has been filling the position since October 2017, has been doing an excellent job and is a topnotch candidate. In addition, Josh has a comprehensive understanding of this beautiful, complex county and knows every facet of its operation.
Where is Plan B? What in the world were they thinking? Quality candidates like Josh Gruber don’t hang around indefinitely.
To further understand the majority vote of County Council, I think the public would appreciate a full explanation of their interim administrative plan. At present, they have no administrator, no assistant administrator after July, and no clerk to Council. This creates a serious situation in Beaufort County government.
I strongly suggest they cease all their public opinions and put their leadership skills in high gear.
Dorothy P. Gnann
Beaufort
