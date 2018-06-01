Hilton Head Catholic priest makes right call on same-sex parents

Father Mike made the correct decision when he did not admit the same-sex married couple’s children into the St. Francis Catholic School. Catholic schools have been established to foster the Catholic faith in children, imparting not only the 3 R’s but also an emphasis on religiosity.
The Catholic religion does not recognize same-sex marriage. What kind of message would Father Mike be giving the other students if he admitted the children in question? That same-sex marriage is OK?
I congratulate Father Mike for taking a stand when so many Catholic universities and other institutions are caving to the politically-correct culture.
It does not matter that two-thirds of Catholics support same-sex marriage. The Catholic church isn’t a democracy and its doctrines aren’t based on popular opinion or current culture.
According to the Catholic church, homosexuality is a mortal sin and it will stay that way. Pope Francis made an off-the -cuff remark to the gay man he encountered. He cannot change the fundamental teachings of the church that are based on a 2,000-year-old faith.
Actually, Pope Francis disappointed those expecting changes to the church’s teachings on abortion, same-sex marriage and the ordination of women priests when he published the “Joy of the Gospel” affirming the unchangeable nature of those and other doctrines.
Paul Mathias
Bluffton
