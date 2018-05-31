Let the Lowcountry wildlife live

Is it my imagination or nearly every time there is even a remote incident with an alligator lately the unsuspecting creature is euthanized?
This is of course the “politically correct” way to say it was killed. Many times, the creature was really no real threat, just at the wrong place at the wrong time.
While we are at it, why don’t we get rid of the nesting sea turtles that “mess up” our beaches? The deer grazing on our lawn on Hilton Head Island are also a nuisance with “poop” everywhere, not to mention the mess the herons, egrets and other birds are constantly doing to our dock.
Before we know it, we will have a perfectly sterile state, so tourists and possibly future residents can drive through going somewhere else.
Alan J. DeSa
Hilton Head Island
