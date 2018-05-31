Trump sparks patriotic solution in NFL; polarization came from Kaepernick

Your Page 4 article on May 24 regarding the NFL ruling on player anthem protests caught my eye. The same story, by the way, had a front-page headline with lead color photograph in the Wall Street Journal, promoting the story on Page A14.
The first sentence of the Associated Press article stated that the firestorm over NFL national anthem protests was sparked by Colin Kaepernick and polarized by President Donald Trump.
The new rule requiring all players to stand during the national anthem was, according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, approved unanimously by the owners. Goodell was quoted: “We want people to be respectful of the national anthem. We want people to stand.” If any player refuses to stand, the team will be fined.
After reading the measured, common-sense statement from the commissioner, I wondered why the AP reporter didn’t characterize the story as one polarized by Kaepernick with a mainstream, patriotic solution sparked by President Trump.
Media bias, anyone?
Brian Thoreson
Hilton Head Island
