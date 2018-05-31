More automatic doors would be helpful

I agree with a previous letter saying Hilton Head Island could do more to help the handicapped. For example, many public places like stores, restaurants, etc., do not have automatic doors. This would not only help handicapped folks but also help moms pushing a carriage.
Leona Liberty
Hilton Head Island
