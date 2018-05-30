REAL ID requirement is nonsense

I have just renewed my driver’s license but was unable to get a “REAL ID” driver’s license which can be used for ID purposes at airports and federal facilities such as an army base after Sept. 30, 2020.
To get a “REAL ID” license, you must be able to confirm your Social Security number by providing a copy of your SSA 1099 document. That was relatively easy.
In addition, you must document your date of birth with items such as an unexpired passport or a birth certificate. My passport expired two years ago so the date of birth on this document is apparently not acceptable. You may also prove your date of birth with your birth certificate.
I was able to produce a photocopy of my birth certificate which is not acceptable for proof of your birth date. Only your original birth certificate is acceptable to document your date of birth.
So, because information on my expired passport and a photocopy of my birth certificate is not acceptable documentation of my date of birth, my driver’s license states at the top: “Not For Federal Identification.”
So all you seniors better have an original copy of your birth certificate if you wish to get a “REAL ID” driver’s license for identification purposes at the airport or elsewhere. Does this sound like nonsense to you?
Bedros Markarian
Hilton Head Island
