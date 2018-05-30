It’s not a labor problem, it’s a salary problem

In rebuttal to the letter that stated there is no labor shortage, maybe the writer had his day when you could hire someone for minimum wage to do a good job.
Unfortunately, this is 2018 and during the last three decades, the profit of businesses has not kept pace with the wages. Working-class people have suffered through the years.
At one time, a person would graduate from high school, get a job and raise a family of four with money to spare. Now, not only does the person have to work two jobs, his or her spouse also has to have two jobs to make ends meet.
But, he says it’s not his problem. Maybe he should hire some union workers from the North? When he pays $300 for a round of golf or $300 to cut his grass and asks why costs are so high, he will get the picture.
Teachers in certain states make substantially more than teachers in South Carolina.
As a business owner, I cannot motivate people to work for minimum wage. Neither can anyone else. Would you have your kid wake up at 4 a.m. to cut grass on a golf course for $6 an hour? If someone makes $10 an hour and brings home under $350 after taxes, and pays rent of $1,000, well, you can figure it out.
So it’s not really a labor shortage, I grant you that. It’s the salary. And the greed of established people who can’t face the facts.
Lawrence Mianowski
Hilton Head Island
