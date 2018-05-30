Hilton Head vision to be Everytown, USA?

The vision for Hilton Head Island appears to be to turn it into Everytown, USA.
Hilton Head was created as a vacation/retirement community and as such the community has acquired a first-class reputation and rating. Granted, in many areas help is hard to find. I believe people will work where they can earn the best living. This means we are going to have to pay more for the services we want.
Our tourism industry works hard to attract vacationers. Who wants to spent time and pay big money in a place that is just like home? We need to utilize our energy and resources to keep Hilton Head special.
A moratorium on building may be a good place to start.
Eliminating gated communities, building less expensive housing to appeal to younger residents and multicultural people may sound good and be politically correct, but these solutions do not necessarily drive larger revenues.
Please don’t let beautiful Hilton Head become Everytown, USA.
Marilyn Owen
Hilton Head Island
