Everyone pays to be on the grid

David Wright wrote in a recent op-ed that those of us with solar panels on our rooftops do not pay for the electric grid.
That is wrong. We pay for the grid just like everyone else.
And, as a past Public Services Commissioner, he knows it.
Every month, I pay about $12 for gas, $20 for water and sewer, and $20 for electricity whether I use them or not.
Those are monthly charges to be “hooked” up to the service and pay my share of the cost of producing and delivering a utility product that all of us use.
While my solar panels consistently produce more electricity than I use, I still pay about $20 every month just to be part of the grid. I also pay the going rate for the electricity I use in excess of what I produce.
Tom Balliet
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments