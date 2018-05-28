Obey the law on blue stripes in parking lots

I am writing this letter in an attempt to educate people concerning handicapped parking.
The diagonal blue lines next to handicapped parking spaces are not neutral zones, nor are they shopping cart areas. They are there to allow people who use wheelchairs to have the space to get out of their vehicles.
Also, parking your car over part of the lines inhibits certain people from getting out of their vehicles. For example, if someone has a ramp van, the ramp has to come down, and if someone parked over the space or put a cart there, it’s impossible to get out of the vehicle.
I realize that it’s difficult to see some of the blue diagonal lines. A lot of them have faded. But when one sees a handicapped sign ahead of them, he or she should be aware of the diagonal lines and where they end.
Obstructing parking in a handicapped zone carries a fine of at least $500 and/or jail time. So I asked people to please be aware of how they are parking their cars when parking next to handicapped spaces.
Gina Peabody
St. Helena Island
