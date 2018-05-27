What will Hilton Head’s wealthy do?

I’ve been around Hilton Head Island for a long time, with my first visit in1968. I worked in the Beaufort County schools, lived in Okatie for 10 years, and am now a snowbird for 18 years.
The county has been surrendered to the wealthy.
Homes on Lady’s Island that sold for $100,000 in 2000 now ask $350,000-plus. Affordability for the average person is gone.
New apartments in Shelter Cove $2,000 per month for one bedroom? These wealthy people are not the working wealthy. They sit at the screen following their stock portfolios. They demand services, and people to satisfy their needs.
Where do these workers come from? Many come with a one-way, two-hour bus ride, to earn minimum wage.
People complain, “There are not enough teachers.” Teachers are not wealthy, but we knew that before we started. But up North, salaries are such that they can attain middle-middle-class. Not here.
What will these wealthy people do when the workers and teachers are gone for good?
Jim Grover
Hilton Head Island
