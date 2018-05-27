Beaufort County workforce solution here

You recently published an article showing the sad state of affairs in the Lowcountry regarding a non-available workforce. This problem is long festering in our area and continues to the point that businesses cannot get the help they need to provide services for our local economy.
Some restaurants have had to cut back tables, times, and days. Contractors and other businesses can’t find workers.
There are many reasons for this problem, including a lack of affordable housing.
But wait, maybe there is an answer. Is it possible that there exists a dedicated, hardworking, available workforce locally, right under our noses? I’m speaking about the Latino community.
If the House of Representatives had passed Comprehensive Immigration Reform in 2013, which the Senate approved 68-32, we would have many individuals willing to take the local jobs now needed.
Remember, the economic facts for immigration reform is solid. Immigration and immigrants are a net positive to our state and nation and could add as much as $2 billion to state and local taxes revenues.
Border security is necessary, but caravans are not the problem. A broken immigration system is.
Yes, some will scream amnesty, but if you provide work permits, require payments of fines, and a requirement to learn English, we will have the workforce for our needs.
Let’s get smart and support comprehensive reform and the $1 trillion that will be added to the national GDP if immigrants and our 600 local DACA recipients were to achieve the American dream.
George Kanuck
Bluffton
