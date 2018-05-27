New Hilton Head ‘vision’ hallucinogenic

What will Hilton Head Island look like in 20 years? If the hallucinogenic “vision” adopted by the Town Council takes hold, the answer will be “the San Francisco of the East Coast.”
Perhaps in anticipation of the hurricane of controversy caused by the “vision,” Mayor David Bennett was predictably absent. The Magic Kingdom and Fantasyland are truly lovely this time of the year.
The “vision” and “preferred future” as presented by consultant David Beurle and adopted by the Town Council contains every trendy, feel-good, social-engineering, budget-breaking program of the left. Mass transit, multilingual, ethnically diverse, renewable, green space, sustainable, and eco this and that – all of which now actually exist on this island.
The secret to writing successful drama is conflict. Mr. Beurle creates drama and conflict by inventing a villain for his utopian vision of the future. The villains on Hilton Head are, as usual, those who live in gated communities. In a classic example of biting the hand that feeds him, Mr. Beurle vilifies the very people whose tax dollars were squandered on his $165,000 boondoggle and other pet legacy projects of the mayor.
For elected officials to embrace the concept of artificially lowering the median income of its citizenry, presumably through the importation of poverty rather than economic growth, is astounding.
One might well wonder when the Town Council will call for income redistribution, sanctuary city status and a high speed rail line from Allendale.
Kenneth H. Sailley
Hilton Head Island
