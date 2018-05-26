Bluffton officer right, suspect wrong in roadside confrontation

Concerning the Bluffton police officer who pulled the woman out of the car, I don’t understand the woman’s mindset. And it doesn’t matter if she did anything wrong or not.
The officer stated to her that he observed her committing a traffic violation. He has established his lawful reason for the traffic stop. He then asked her for her license, etc., which he now has the authority to do.
At that point it doesn’t matter if you agree with the officer or not. It doesn’t matter what you think about why you were pulled over. You too simply follow the law. And the law says, at that point, you provide the officer with your license, etc.
The side of the road during a traffic stop is not the time or the place to contest whether or not the traffic stop is lawful. The law provides recourse if you think the officer’s actions were unlawful.
Shame on that woman for subjecting her child to the dangerous situation she created.
Kevin Hood
Bluffton
