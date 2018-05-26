Beaufort County Auditor’s responses create division

My wife and I were in attendance at the meeting in which Beaufort County Auditor Jim Beckert was admonished for his Jewish slur against the county Republican Party chair. To say we were taken aback is putting it mildly.
He was extremely rude to other party members who wanted to correct his misstatements. It seems he has created nothing but division between his office, county administration and other offices and departments within the county and now the entire Republican Party.
He admitted that he has had dyslexia and had difficulty with spelling and yet he is responsible for the accuracy of the entire county records?
What’s wrong with this picture?
Douglas Henderson
Inman
Editor’s note: The writer is a former Beaufort County Treasurer.
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments