Boat ‘No Wake’ warnings not enforced in Lowcountry

I hope the town of Bluffton doesn’t expect any change in the boat speeds now that they have more “no wake” zones.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources does not enforce speed limits. The Beaufort River has a speed limit of idle speed between the bridges and boats large and small freely speed daily. The DNR shows up once a year for the Water Festival to enjoy the view and look for drunk boaters. The rest of the year we deal with huge wakes, and rocking docks and boats.
Scott Haupt
Beaufort
