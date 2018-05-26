Treat student tragedy as important news

Can it be true — the editors of this paper give the main headline on Saturday, May 19, to news that a local Republican Party member used a word with anti-Semitic overtones in an e-mail (abhorrent as that was), while relegating the slaughter of 10 students in Texas to the bottom of the page? At this rate, we may soon find that this paper, no doubt with NRA approval, has started placing these national tragedies somewhere deep within the sports section.
Tom Duff
Hilton Head
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments