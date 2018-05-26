Beaufort County deserves better leaders

So Beaufort County loses the services of its most effective interim county administrator, Josh Gruber.
The county’s loss is no doubt the Town of Hilton Head Island’s gain as he goes on the town payroll.
First, the school board fiasco with Jeff Moss and now the county’s treatment of this most valuable employee. When are Beaufort County residents going to realize we deserve better than current county “ leadership” and get rid of these clowns so we can move into the 19th century?
Jim O’Sullivan
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments