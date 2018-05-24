Palmetto Dunes homeowners CAN access Leamington

A recent letter to the editor “intended to correct some general misconceptions about Leamington.” Instead, the letter perpetuated one misconception when it claimed that “Palmetto Dunes homeowners cannot access Leamington.”
Leamington is a separate gated community within Palmetto Dunes. As the letter describes, Leamington is beautiful and has many great amenities. So does the rest of Palmetto Dunes.
However, contrary to what the letter stated, Palmetto Dunes homeowners are able to access Leamington. They can do so by car using their accredited decals, and on foot or bicycle using approved security codes on the pathway gates within the Leamington community.
Andrew Schumacher
CEO
Palmetto Dunes Property Owners Association
Hilton Head Island
