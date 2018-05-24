You can’t use wild-caught blue crab roe

Your May 17 business-page article, “Chef says new restaurant will serve iconic soup,” raises concerns in that it implies blue crab roe is the iconic ingredient his soup contains. My concern is that uninformed readers of the article may conclude it’s OK to use wild-caught crab roe in their homemade soup. It is not OK. It is against the law to catch and keep female blue crabs showing roe.
I am assuming our future restaurateur is using roe from farm-raised crabs rather than those taken from local waters. That’s right, blue crabs are being raised commercially in ponds. It is important, nonetheless, that the public be informed regarding laws governing the use of the gifts of nature we are stewards of.
Bob Bender
Curator
Lowcountry Estuarium
Port Royal
