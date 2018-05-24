Royal wedding shows Episcopal hope in Lowcountry

Many of us enjoyed hearing the Most Rev. Michael Curry, Primate of the Episcopal Church in the USA, preach at the royal wedding. Bishop Michael represents the ongoing historic presence of the Anglican Communion in these United States.
We are in the final stages of the adjudication of the proper ownership of property and trademark by the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina. This issue of ownership has been contested since 2012 when a body of former Episcopalians left the Episcopal Church in the USA and claimed thereafter to represent the Anglican Communion here in the Lowcountry.
We continuing Episcopalians wish our separated sisters and brothers God’s blessing as together we move into a future full of the hope that the royal wedding embodied and engendered, what Bishop Michael spoke of as “... a second discovery of fire.”
We want all baptized Christians to know that they are unconditionally welcome in the churches of the continuing Episcopal Church, which is in full communion with both Bishop Michael and the Archbishop of Canterbury. All persons, those who remained during the schism, those who left, and those who took no part for whatever reason, all are welcome in the Episcopal Church as together we move forward with Christ’s mission in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.
The Rev. Jonathan B. Coffey
The Episcopal Church in Okatie
Ridgeland
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments