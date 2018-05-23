Beaufort County school board majority wrong

Your account of the Beaufort County Board of Education’s contretemps over the minority’s first being denied the right to see a written copy of the resignation agreement for superintendent Jeff Moss, and then being denied a reasonable period to review it, suggests a majority mindset that should disqualify one from membership on any elected board.
Elected members have not only a right, but more importantly a duty to their constituents, to insist on this and, if they think it necessary, to seek constituents’ input.
For those who understand this, no explanation is necessary. To those who do not, no explanation is possible.
Paul A. Becker
Sun City Hilton Head
