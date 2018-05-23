Support a new National Park for St. Helena, Beaufort Historic District

Protecting our marshes, rivers, and land is vital to preserving our businesses and well-being. Our elected officials have established a plan to do just that, and we owe it to ourselves to support those efforts for all who depend on our water.
U.S. Reps. Jim Clyburn and Mark Sanford brought a bill to Congress that would turn St. Helena Island and the city of Beaufort’s historic district into the Reconstruction Era National Park, which would protect our land and waterways and bolster our economy.
As it stands, Bay Street Outfitters in Beaufort has four captains that guide people from all over the nation through our waters to fish, and get a taste of life in South Carolina.
Tourism brings to South Carolina’s economy over $15 billion per year, and is responsible for about 10 percent of jobs in the state. National Parks across the nation bring billions of dollars into gateway communities nearby. With a little support, this bill would bring some of those figures to the Beaufort area.
The ACE Basin between Savannah and Charleston is home to very little industry, so our waters are not only unique, but pristine. For the future of our economy and our way of life, we support the efforts of our South Carolina delegation. For the future of the captains, oystermen, shrimpers and all fishing guides in our waters, we hope to see the state’s second National Park created right here.
Tony Royal
Beaufort
