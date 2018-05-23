Newspaper purpose is to publish differing viewpoints

A letter writer is frustrated with “the vast number of liberal journalists ... in the paper.” He freely admits that conservative commentators George Will and Kathleen Parker “occasionally appear” and are a “breath of fresh air.”
He feels that there are more conservatives than liberals in South Caraolina and Beaufort County and therefore the newspapers should publish more conservative commentators.
The Opinion page’s purpose is to publish differing viewpoints. No one is forcing him to read commentators he doesn’t agree with.
Paul Armstrong
Hilton Head Island
