Do more to help the handicapped on Hilton Head

Some observations made after dealing with a wheelchair-bound, 95-year-old mother for years and now trying to get myself around locally with a broken foot:
Most public places have handicap access, however, many have issues. In the last six weeks, I have had to use several handicap ramps and areas with my KneeRover.
The sidewalks leading to the “ramps” are often very bumpy and are made from tabby or bricks connecting to other materials. There are very few smooth surfaces.
The ramps themselves are often steep inclines. This makes it very difficult for a person alone to get up the ramps, and even if there is a caregiver to help, that person must push the wheelchair loaded with patient up the steep incline. Going down the steep ramps is yet another trick.
Several of the ramps that I encountered are a great distance from the main entrance to the building itself, creating a long “walk” up a steep incline, followed by another long walk into front entry.
Since we have an aging population on Hilton Head Island, it might be wise for public places to check out their entry places. It’s not easy to get handicapped hang tags for vehicles and then one must still get from the parking place to the building or store over uneven pathways. Quite a trick even for “younger” folks.
Judi Clifford
Hilton Head Island
