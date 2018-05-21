Pitts comments totally irresponsible

In response to Leonard Pitts Jr.’s commentary on why we do not need to understand President Donald Trump and his supporters, I would like to start with a definition of bigotry: A complete intolerance to the opinions and beliefs that differ from your own.
He states that no compromise is possible with white Christian Americans. Really? He goes on to say that they do not need to be understood, but defeated. This is classic bigotry.
I cannot help it that he resents that this nation was built on Jewish/Christian values and principles, which I hold dear. I cannot stop him from hating or having contempt for certain classes of people. He violates the very principles that he claims to hold dear.
How does he suggest that we defeat these white Christians? Is he proposing a civil or religious war? His comments are totally irresponsible and divisive for America. It was President Barack Obama who said that this is not a black or white America but a united America.
I can assure him that it is not the white Christians who are a threat to him. It is not the white Christians who are shooting our police officers. It is not the Christians murdering each other in record number on the streets of Chicago. It is not the Christians who riot in the streets and burn their cities down when they do not get their way. It is the lawless criminal thugs committing these violent acts. These are inconvenient facts for Pitts to ponder.
Rick Ford
Hilton Head Island
