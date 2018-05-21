Immigrants must come legally

In regard to the letter to the editor, “Admire talents of immigrants,” the writer seems to be amazed that folks from other countries can possess great stage talent and be wonderful entertainers.
The writer goes on to say that immigrant nursing students, once they complete their education, cannot be licensed to practice in that field.
I think that the term “immigrant” is being clouded here. If anyone enters our country in a legal manner and attains the proper documentation, they are welcome here. They will be able to practice nursing, teach school, play major league baseball or sing and dance on the stage at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina.
Persons who cross our border illegally are not entitled to participate in the great American experiment. Immigration policy must be enforced to ensure the safety and well-being of the United States of America.
Howard D. Sassman
Bluffton
