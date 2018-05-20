Beaufort County school board majority must go

The Beaufort County Board of Education has done it again. They have accepted the resignation of Superintendent Jeff Moss but not before handing him a lucrative severance package worth an estimated $280,000. Moss should have been fired for cause after his guilty plea to two ethics violations. Under that scenario, he would have received no severance pay.
So, we can all breathe a sigh of relief now that new leadership is on the horizon. Or can we? The real problem is and always has been the school board.
It is common knowledge that former board chair Mary Cordray pulls the strings for the school board majority behind the curtain.
Attorney Ken Childs, who negotiated Moss’ contract with the school district five years ago, recently billed the district for time spent consulting with Cordray. It’s quite obvious that the two of them were orchestrating Moss’ departure.
JoAnn Orischak, David Striebinger, Christina Gwozdz and John Dowling all agreed that Moss must go but they cited the lack of time provided to review the agreement as their reason for voting against accepting it. In fact, Striebinger summed it up when he said he had more time to review his cell phone contract than he did the Moss separation contract.
The Moss majority has no shame.
Despite their words that the children come first, their actions belie the fact that these are hollow statements. They cannot be believed. They simply cannot be trusted. They must be replaced in November.
Richard Bisi
Hilton Head Island
