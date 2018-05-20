School board shows gross incompetence in Moss deal

I have always recognized that Beaufort County Board of Education members have a difficult and thankless job. However, the actions of a majority of the board on Tuesday are a debacle worthy of criticism.
When a superintendent resigns with two years remaining on his contract and is awarded a benefit package totaling about $300,000, the public, who will fund this package, is entitled to a full explanation and complete transparency.
Normally when an individual resigns, he or she is entitled to and should be awarded nothing.
The fact that four members voted against the package strongly suggests that the public is not being provided all the facts that led to this decision. The current circumstances give the appearance of gross incompetence on the part of the board.
This latest action destroys any chances the public will support a sales tax or bond referendum for much-needed additional facilities in the near future.
Mike Hagen
Bluffton
