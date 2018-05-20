Show the public Moss contract and exit agreement

The resignation of Beaufort County schools superintendent Jeff Moss comes as no real surprise. He could not have withstood the continued pressure of mistrust from the public for an indefinite time and he had to know that the coming board election would certainly cast doubt on his continued employment.
The real question is: How did he have the ability to position himself into an exit agreement that provided for a year’s pay plus payment for benefits worth upwards of $250,000 in a single two-hour closed-door meeting?
If indeed his contract called for such a golden parachute, then every member who was seated then and is still seated should resign immediately.
This kind of exit agreement is unheard of and had to have been crafted under the table by someone vastly smarter than anyone seated at the board table.
Why would any thinking person or public body contracting with a new employee offer a contract that says, “By the way, you can resign anytime you wish and we will pay you for your services for another year, including retirement, sick and vacation pay”? Maybe in Detroit, but not Beaufort County.
This just has dumb written all over it.
The full agreement should be brought to light entirely, as well as the employment contract upon which it is based, and then let us all see how the public feels about our school leadership. Lord help us all.
Ben Banks
Bluffton
