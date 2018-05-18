Comment on John McCain disgusting beyond words

I never really agreed with U.S. Sen. John McCain’s political agenda, but as an American citizen, he’s earned the right to follow those beliefs. He served his country well during a war, suffered for it, and has more than earned the right to speak his mind.
To allow an aide of President Donald Trump to get away with the horrific comment made about McCain, is typical of our current White House culture. I was ashamed of its residents before, but now there are no polite words to tell you how I feel.
To downsize an American military hero is disgusting beyond words. Be brave as always, Senator McCain.
Phyllis Smith
Beaufort
