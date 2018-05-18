Driver fails to take responsibility for harm done

Shame on you.
On May 3, you were driving on S.C. 170, just north of Bluffton Parkway. At the traffic-light entrance to Sun City, you made a left turn, without paying any attention. Maybe you were distracted, maybe you just didn’t see the traffic. You crossed directly in front of a motorcycle already in the intersection. You caused that motorcycle to brake, and to avoid colliding with your vehicle, the bike went down. You never stopped, but just continued on, and entered Sun City.
Maybe you had someone at home waiting for you. Maybe you just didn’t care. In your rush to leave, you left two people injured, sprawled in the road as you drove away. I would hope you were unaware, because the thought that you knew you did this is too much to think about.
Two people, with injuries, pain and medical bills, all caused by your careless driving.
There are a few possibilities. You were busy, on a phone, fiddling with a radio, or otherwise distracted. You were so oblivious of your surroundings you never even saw or heard the rider and the commotion you caused. Or, you saw what happened and chose not to stop, hoping to avoid responsibility for your dangerous actions. None of those is good. Some are worse than others.
No matter, you caused pain and considerable cost due to your actions. You never stopped, never helped.
Shame on you.
To those who stopped, and helped: Thank you. Good people outnumber the bad.
Jim Dillon
Bluffton
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments