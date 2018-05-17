When you quit, you should receive nothing

The Beaufort County School District wants more money for Bluffton schools but has enough money to pay the school superintendent one year’s salary, benefits and other incidentals? Last I knew, resignation was equal to quitting. When you quit you receive nothing! If the contract says otherwise, Beaufort County needs some lessons in contract negotiation.
Richard Manazir
Beaufort
