Judge Carmen Mullen right in reckless homicide ruling

I wish to congratulate 14th Judicial Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen on her handling of the Jack Manesiotis reckless homicide case.
Alcoholism is a disease and should be treated, and incarceration is not a treatment. Despite what Mothers Against Drunk Driving will tell you, stiff jail sentences will not prevent an alcoholic from drinking and driving, but rehabilitation might.
Unfortunately, some judges feel that retribution is the order of the day for these cases. But obviously, placing an alcoholic in our troubled and already overcrowded prison system is not going to bring back the deceased passenger. It does, however, have the potential to ruin another life that could otherwise be salvaged.
I can only hope that more members of our legal and legislative system can realize the difference between a disease and a crime as Judge Mullen did.
Dr. Philip Zitello
Hilton Head Island
