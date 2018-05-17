Hilton Head’s Concours gets boost from SC legislature

The state legislature recently passed a bill clarifying the ability to hold an auction of collector vehicles in conjunction with events like the Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance and Motoring Festival.
This effort was successful thanks to state agencies, legislators, Beaufort County officials, Hilton Head and Bluffton town officials and a hard-working corps of volunteers. Special thanks go to state Rep. Jeff Bradley of Hilton Head, who shepherded the bill through the legislature.
Until last year, the Concours realized significant charitable funding from an auction. Passage of this bill will enable our pursuit of potential auctions in 2018 and beyond. We are already on this path.
We look forward to a great event this fall.
Carolyn Vanagel
Merry Harlacher
Hilton Head Island
