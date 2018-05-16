SC backward on marijuana

You published an op-ed by Dr. David Keely of Rock Hill, saying that efforts by South Carolinian lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana is unnecessary because the issue is already under review by the FDA and the DEA. Further, he states, 77 percent of South Carolinians want medical marijuana to be governed by the FDA.
Do you know the definition of a camel? It is a horse built by a committee, or so the joke goes. What is at the heart of the joke is, of course, the idea that a large group of people are better at making decisions than one or two people. While some groups do work well, the vast majority are merely a waste of time and resources.
Think about the roads of our fair state. They are built and repaired by a group of people. Think about gun laws, health insurance, taxes — all controlled by a group. Does anyone honestly think our state legislature is capable of making sound decisions on even mundane things, like sales tax?
Medical marijuana is currently legal in 29 states and the District of Columbia, while nine states and the District of Columbia allow recreational use of marijuana. In those 29 states live 56 percent of the people in this country, and the nine states with recreational marijuana include more than 20 percent of our country’s total population.
It is only in backward states, yes like South Carolina, that “The Devil Weed” is still kept from the people by a committee. This needs to change, quickly.
Wes Grady
Bluffton
