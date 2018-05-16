Revolutionary thoughts from ‘The Point’s’ view

While touring The Point on a recent visit to Beaufort, our 12-year-old granddaughter, history buff Katie Colvin, noted various street names and made these observations:
George WASHINGTON was the Commander of the Continental Army and the first President of the United States of America. He fought KING George of England, which is EAST of here.
John BAYARD was a delegate to the Congress of the Confederation of 1785-86. BAYARD was a soldier in the Continental Army.
Alexander HAMILTON was highly favored by George WASHINGTON and fought for the NEW country. He founded the FEDERAList Party and was the predominant writer of “The FEDERAList Papers” that defended the Constitution, writing 51 of the 85 essays. He attended KING’s College, now Columbia University, which is up NORTH in NEW York.
John HANCOCK was the first signer of the Declaration of Independence, signing with the largest signature.
John LAURENS and HAMILTON were very close friends with common ideals. Both fought against the KING. LAURENS recruited the first all-slave battalion for the Continental Army, promising freedom to those who served. LAURENS was killed in battle in South Carolina after Yorktown. (British and American troops were unaware the war was over.) Sadly, the slaves who fought were not freed.
PINCKNEY was was also a signer of the Declaration and fought for the NEW country against the KING.
So, that’s a SHORT history of some of our Revolutionary time. You can read all about it on The Point, in Beaufort, S.C.
Mary and Bernie Ragsdale
Beaufort
