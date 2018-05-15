Replace Leonard Pitts column

I wholeheartedly agree with a recent writer’s observation that the Packet has an anti-Trump bias. He cites the repeated publication of articles from the Washington Post and New York Times, both of whose editorials as well as their reporting in general, display a congenital loathing of the president.
However, the writer neglected to mention the Packet’s most egregious editorial selection in this same regard, i.e. the regular publication of Leonard Pitts Jr.’s commentary. His columns continually reveal him to be an unabashed hater of Trump, and anyone who agrees with him about anything, e.g. “I don’t want to have anything to do with supporters of Donald Trump,” he trumpets.
Aside from this antipathy to Trump, his columns are frequently incomprehensible and amount to nothing more than anti-white drivel. Surely, the Packet could find a less biased black writer to replace him. This should not be a difficult assignment.
Tom Coleman
Hilton Head Island
