Beaufort County drivers need to improve

Having recently moved back to the area after being away for five years, I am appalled by the deterioration of driving skills.
When did it become an option to not stop at a stop sign? When did it become an option to not yield at a yield sign? When did it become an option to use a turn signal?
And I’m not talking about the little streets in your neighborhood, I’m talking about pulling out of a gas station onto Buckwalter Parkway or from a neighborhood onto Bluffton Parkway.
I’m talking about entering the Bluffton or Sea Pines circles. I’m talking about slamming on your brakes to get your Moe’s with no indication you were going to turn.
So, you might be able to afford to get into an accident, but I can’t. So I will practice my defensive driving to the hilt and pray that other drivers start thinking about the impact their bad driving habits have on those around them. Be safe out there.
Eileen Lacombe
Hilton Head Island
